Anger as swastika graffiti found at Peterborough shopping park

Two swastikas were sprayed onto a wall at Brotherhood Shopping Park.

The offensive symbols were seen on the side of one of the units at Brotherhood Shopping Park yesterday (December 21).

Several users took to Twitter to make Cambridgeshire Police aware of this. In response, the Peterborough Police (@PboroCops) account replied: “If this has been reported to us, we will look into it and appropriate action will be taken.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow added: “This sickening racist graffiti has been reported to me today at Brotherhood Shopping Park.

“I have reported it to the Police and Peterborough City Council. Urgent action is needed to remove it.