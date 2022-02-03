Anger as bus stop vandalised in Peterborough

The bus stop in Hampton Vale, on Four Chimneys Crescent, was damaged late last week, with panels shattered and a graffiti tag sprayed onto the shelter.

Several residents have said the tag sprayed on the shelter has appeared across Hampton in recent weeks.

A small log was left on the ground next to the shelter, which may have been used to cause the damage.

The bus stop has only been in place for around six months.

Stagecoach have been made aware of the damage to enact repairs.

One resident said: “The person(s) responsible for this ought to be ashamed of themselves.

“The person who left their tag, might I suggest you tag you own home and ruin that rather than something that doesn’t belong to you and is public property.”

Another added: “This is senseless beyond belief. We all need to be united and not allow this happening.”

1. The vandalised bus stop in Hampton. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

