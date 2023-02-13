News you can trust since 1948
Anger as burnt out motorbike found beside River Nene in Peterborough

The bike was found burnt in Stanground.

By Ben Jones
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:02pm

A motorbike has been found burnt out and dumped close to the River Nene in Peterborough.

The bike is believed to have been stolen from a property before being destroyed and left beside the river along the green wheel close to Kedleston Road in Stanground.

Stanground South ward Councillor Chris Harper said: “Some selfish moron has paid the area a visit last night, stealing and then setting fire to someone’s pride and joy and no doubt, means of getting to work.

The burnt out motorbike in Stanground.
“This is on the green wheel at the bottom of Kedleston Road.

“Reported for clearance as soon as possible.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for comment.

The burnt out motorbike in Stanground.