A motorbike has been found burnt out and dumped close to the River Nene in Peterborough.

The bike is believed to have been stolen from a property before being destroyed and left beside the river along the green wheel close to Kedleston Road in Stanground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanground South ward Councillor Chris Harper said: “Some selfish moron has paid the area a visit last night, stealing and then setting fire to someone’s pride and joy and no doubt, means of getting to work.

The burnt out motorbike in Stanground.

“This is on the green wheel at the bottom of Kedleston Road.

“Reported for clearance as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for comment.