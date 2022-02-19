An overworked lorry driver, two completely bald tyres and an overweight van- drivers stopped around Peterborough this week

They include a lorry driver who had breached the driver hours limit, a driver with two completely bald tyres, and a van almost 1000kg overweight,
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 17/02/22
This driver was stopped on the A1 on the outskirts of Peterborough. Upon checks, it was found he only had a provisional licence and no insurance.
Photo: Midlands
2. 17/02/22
Officers stopped this lorry on the A1 at Sawtry over serious breaches of driver hours that happened last month. They were hit with a "hefty" fine.
Photo: Midlands
3. 14/02/22
In the same location, officers had to unload 940kg of excess weight from this van as it was overweight. Those in the van claimed they knew they were overweight but their company told them to set off anyway. The plasterboard had to be left out in the rain.
Photo: Midlands
4. 13/02/22
This driver in Peterborough is to be prosecuted after police reported them for two bald tyres.
Photo: Midlands