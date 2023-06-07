News you can trust since 1948
Almost 30 packets of cannabis found in a month at Royal Mail sorting office in Peterborough

The drugs have been disposed of by police.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

Around 30 packets of cannabis have been discovered by Royal Mail staff in Peterborough in the space of a month.

The drugs were discovered at different times across the month as some chose to take their chances in the post to deliver them.

All of the packets of the Class B drug were intercepted by staff at the sorting office in Werrington.

Cannabis intercepted at the Royal Mail sorting office in Werrington.Cannabis intercepted at the Royal Mail sorting office in Werrington.
Police arrived on Tuesday (June 6) to take the drugs to be disposed of.