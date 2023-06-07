Almost 30 packets of cannabis found in a month at Royal Mail sorting office in Peterborough
The drugs have been disposed of by police.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Around 30 packets of cannabis have been discovered by Royal Mail staff in Peterborough in the space of a month.
The drugs were discovered at different times across the month as some chose to take their chances in the post to deliver them.
All of the packets of the Class B drug were intercepted by staff at the sorting office in Werrington.
Police arrived on Tuesday (June 6) to take the drugs to be disposed of.