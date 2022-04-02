All the drivers stopped in Peterborough this week - including a driver who clocked 102mph

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, have been kept busy this week.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.
Incidents include a rolled vehicle, motorway fire and a driver clocked at 102mph.
1. Rolled vehicle
The driver of this rolled vehicle refused to provide a breath sample at the roadside and was arrested for failing to provide. A blood sample was taken for analysis and the investigation continues.
2. No licence or insurance
This vehicle in Peterborough drove through a red light in in front of a marked traffic car. The driver had no licence and no insurance. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for all offences.
3. Unsupervised learner driver
The driver of this vehicle stopped in Peterborough only had a provisional licence and was driving unsupervised with no L plates or insurance. The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.
4. Car fire
This vehicle caught fire on the motorway. The BCH Road Policing Unit have warned drivers caught taking photos and videos of the fire that taking photos or videos whilst driving is now a criminal offence - resulting in six points and £200 fine.
