All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

Peterborough’s road traffic police stopped a vehicle which was more than 2,000 kilograms overweight this week.

The vehicle weighed in at 5,660 kilograms – well in excess of the the 3,500 kilogram legal weight limit.

The vehicle was prohibited and the driver was reported.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols the city’s roads.

Other incidents included stolen vehicles, defective tyres and disqualified drivers.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

