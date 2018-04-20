Alcoholic Peterborough shoplifter given chance to tackle his addiction

Have your say

An alcoholic shoplifter from Peterborough has been given the chance to tackle his addiction by a court,

William Smith stole more than £500 of clothes from H&M in Queensgate last month.

He was caught on CCTV, and pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

Today (Friday) he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, where he was ordered to carry out an alcohol treatment course for nine months.

The court heard Smith (40) of Tyesdale, Bretton has had an alcohol problem for 12 years, and had self-referred to Aspire, the alcohol treatment service in Peterborough, to deal with the problem.

The court was also told all the goods he stole from H&M had been recovered.

Along with the alcohol treatment requirement, Deputy District Judge Richard Marshall ordered Smith carry out 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.