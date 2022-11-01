News you can trust since 1948
Aigars Balsevics: Ex Wisbech mayor charged with rape to face retrial in 2023

Aigars Balsevics denies two counts of rape

By Stephen Briggs
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

A former Wisbech mayor charged with rape will face a retrial next year.

Aigars Balsevics (41) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, who was mayor in 2020/21 stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in October, after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case.

At a hearing at the court on Monday, the prosecution confirmed a retrial will take place, with a date set for July 24 2023.