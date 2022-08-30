Abandoning a car and drink driving - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 16
Mark James (51) of Blaines Court, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days. Fined £40, compensation £100
Paul Stout (41) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marco Teixeira (43) of Ingram Road, Boston
Found guilty of drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £620. DIsqualified from driving for 36 months
August 17
Howard Hudson (35) of Briggate West, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £338, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on his employees
Claudia Vasilache (36) of Southgate, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sarah Woodrow (55) of Bateman Street, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Dennis Goulding (71) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Arvinder Singh Malhi (37) of Naylor Avenue, Kempston
Guilty plea to depositing waste on land
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £400
Robert Clarke (43) of, Sandon Bank, Stafford
Guilty of speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Recycle for the Future ltd, London Road, Barking
Guilty plea to abandoning a car on a highway
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £406
Elijus Lapasinkas, of Coventry Street, Wolverhampton
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on land in the open air
Fined £220, victims surcharge £34, costs £389
Waldemar Niowicki, of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on land in the open air
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £366