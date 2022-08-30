Abandoning a car and drink driving - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 16

Mark James (51) of Blaines Court, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days. Fined £40, compensation £100

Paul Stout (41) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marco Teixeira (43) of Ingram Road, Boston

Found guilty of drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £620. DIsqualified from driving for 36 months

August 17

Howard Hudson (35) of Briggate West, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £338, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on his employees

Claudia Vasilache (36) of Southgate, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sarah Woodrow (55) of Bateman Street, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Dennis Goulding (71) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Arvinder Singh Malhi (37) of Naylor Avenue, Kempston

Guilty plea to depositing waste on land

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £400

Robert Clarke (43) of, Sandon Bank, Stafford

Guilty of speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Recycle for the Future ltd, London Road, Barking

Guilty plea to abandoning a car on a highway

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £406

Elijus Lapasinkas, of Coventry Street, Wolverhampton

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on land in the open air

Fined £220, victims surcharge £34, costs £389

Waldemar Niowicki, of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on land in the open air