A speeding doctor and disqualified drivers – Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 25
Graham Garford (62) of Prince Street, Wisbech
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100.
October 27
Alexandru Girtan (24) of Padholme Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with a passenger being carried in it in such a way that its use involved danger of injury to a person
Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
October 31
Marian Ciobanu (39) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community Order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for six months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85
James Whatley (37) of Main Street, Farcet
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £80. Disqualified from driving for three months.
Fred Abdellouch (62) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Faith Delve (46) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Nandika Herat Mudiyanselage (44) of Founders Drive, Brampton
Guilty [;ea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £361, victim surcharge £36, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – he is a doctor – impact on patients and his team
Maurice Miller (72) of Crawford Street, London
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Ana-Maria Munteanu (31) of Forfar Street, Northampton
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Robinson (69) of Newgate, Barnard Castle
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £57, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Matthew Beeby (39) of High Street, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Danielle Flicker (28) of Reilly Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence
Susan Halcomb (57) of Great North Road, Stretton
Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Arjun Singh (22) of Church Lane, Crowland
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Funed £76, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
David Vaughan (47) of Dunstan Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Jaroslaw Wanat (35) of Cockerell Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Liviu-Gabriel Horumba (20) of Paston Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £420, victim surcharge £42, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months