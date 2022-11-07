Peterborough Magistrates' Court

October 25

Graham Garford (62) of Prince Street, Wisbech

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100.

October 27

Alexandru Girtan (24) of Padholme Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with a passenger being carried in it in such a way that its use involved danger of injury to a person

Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

October 31

Marian Ciobanu (39) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community Order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for six months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85

James Whatley (37) of Main Street, Farcet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £80. Disqualified from driving for three months.

Fred Abdellouch (62) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Faith Delve (46) of Burcroft Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Nandika Herat Mudiyanselage (44) of Founders Drive, Brampton

Guilty [;ea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £361, victim surcharge £36, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – he is a doctor – impact on patients and his team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maurice Miller (72) of Crawford Street, London

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Ana-Maria Munteanu (31) of Forfar Street, Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Robinson (69) of Newgate, Barnard Castle

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £57, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Matthew Beeby (39) of High Street, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Flicker (28) of Reilly Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Halcomb (57) of Great North Road, Stretton

Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Arjun Singh (22) of Church Lane, Crowland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Funed £76, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

David Vaughan (47) of Dunstan Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Jaroslaw Wanat (35) of Cockerell Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liviu-Gabriel Horumba (20) of Paston Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance