A driver fleeing on foot, an overweight lorry and dozens of unlicenced drivers- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

They include a driver fleeing on foot, an overweight lorry and a number of unlicenced drivers.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 01/02/22
This driver was arrested after they failed a roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.
Photo: Midlands
2. 01/02/22
Officers stopped this car on the A1M as the driver was wanted for harassment and criminal damage. They were arrested and sent to custody.
Photo: Midlands
3. 31/01/22
Another stop on the A1M. This lorry was stopped for exceeding the 40 ton wieght and the driver was fined £500.
Photo: Midlands
4. 31/01/22
This vehicle was being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision, L plates or insurance. Reported and seized.
Photo: Midlands