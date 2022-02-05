All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

A driver fleeing on foot, an overweight lorry and dozens of unlicenced drivers- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

The latest round-up of the stops made by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 5:05 am

They include a driver fleeing on foot, an overweight lorry and a number of unlicenced drivers.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 01/02/22

This driver was arrested after they failed a roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

Photo: Midlands

2. 01/02/22

Officers stopped this car on the A1M as the driver was wanted for harassment and criminal damage. They were arrested and sent to custody.

Photo: Midlands

3. 31/01/22

Another stop on the A1M. This lorry was stopped for exceeding the 40 ton wieght and the driver was fined £500.

Photo: Midlands

4. 31/01/22

This vehicle was being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision, L plates or insurance. Reported and seized.

Photo: Midlands

