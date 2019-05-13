£45k of cannabis discovered in Ramsey

Officers discovered an estimated £45,000 of cannabis in Ramsey over the weekend.

The stash of more than 40 cannabis plants was located in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights, at about 3.20pm on Sunday.

Cannabis discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A police spokesman said: “As well as the plants they found containers of the drugs which had already been harvested. The combined value of the crop is an estimated £45,000.

“An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/32848/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Cannabis discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police