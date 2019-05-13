£45k of cannabis discovered in Ramsey

Officers discovered an estimated £45,000 of cannabis in Ramsey over the weekend.
The stash of more than 40 cannabis plants was located in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights, at about 3.20pm on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: “As well as the plants they found containers of the drugs which had already been harvested. The combined value of the crop is an estimated £45,000.
“An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/32848/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.