24 Hours in Police Custody: £1.5 million drugs bust that saw Peterborough man jailed features on new episode of Channel 4 documentary

Episode to be broadcast at 9pm tonight (Monday, January 13)

A huge drugs bust that saw a Peterborough man jailed after crystal meth and cocaine worth one and a half million pounds were discovered by police will be featured in a new episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Tonight’s episode (January 13) begins by following Cambridgeshire detectives as they investigate a class A drugs case.

The investigation began in June 2023 after Neighbourhood Support Team officers discovered a £10,000 stash of drugs – including crystal meth and cocaine – in a car on the A47 near Peterborough.

24 Hours in Police Custody: Peterborough man Toby Bunting was jailed as part of the operation featuring in the show tonight

Meanwhile, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) was uncovering a major operation that led to the seizure of drugs worth more than £1.5million over the border in Norfolk.

After finding drugs hidden in secret compartments in equipment being shipped into the UK, detectives realised they had the potential to break an international South American cartel by exploiting their discovery.

In August last year, Toby Bunting, 52, of Park Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A (crystal meth and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to supply class B (ketamine and cathinones - khat), acquiring criminal property – namely £800 in cash – and possession of a firearm – namely a Taser.

In May 2023, Axel Ritter Cruz, 39, of King Street, Norwich, was jailed for 16 years after admitting importation of cocaine and importation of methyl-amphetamine, and possession with intent to supply both substances, while Daniel Fordham, 34, of Saxon Way, Fakenham, was jailed for ten years after admitting conspiracy to supply methyl-amphetamine.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Birch, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Crystal meth is an incredibly dangerous and addictive substance. It’s vital that it doesn’t make its way into our communities, and we’re committed to targeting those looking to profit from the misery of others by selling such perilous substances.”

24 Hours in Police Custody: The Norfolk Narco Cartel will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, 13 January