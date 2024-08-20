WATCH: Peterborough drug dealer jailed after drugs including cocaine and crystal meth worth £10,000 found in car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toby Bunting was stopped by police on A47 between Eye and Thorney

A Peterborough man who was found with more than £10,000 worth of class A and B drugs in his car has been jailed.

Toby Bunting, 51, was spotted by Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) officers parked up in a layby off the A47, between Eye and Thorney, near Peterborough, on 1 June last year.

Bunting and the car were searched after the officers thought they could smell cannabis.

Toby Bunting was arrested in a layby off the A47, between Eye and Thorney, near Peterborough - and police found £10,000 worth of drugs

Appearing to be nervous, Bunting admitted there was a bag full of “illegal stuff” that he was taking back to someone.

A bundle of £800 in cash was found on him and various drugs worth up to about £10,700 including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and cathinones (khat).

Bunting was arrested and a search of his home in Park Road, Peterborough city centre, was carried out which uncovered a Taser-style stun-gun – a prohibited firearm.

In police interview, Bunting claimed he had been at a party the night before his arrest and the host had asked him to get rid of the drugs, which had been taken there by party-goers.

Downloads of his three mobile phones showed evidence of drug dealing, however he claimed one of the phones had only recently been given to him and the messages must have been meant for someone else.

Bunting appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (16 August) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A (crystal meth and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to supply class B (ketamine and cathinones - khat), acquiring criminal property – namely £800 in cash – and possession of a firearm – namely a Taser.

Detective Constable Lizzy Aspland, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our Neighbourhood Support Team who came across Bunting parked up in a secluded area.

“They were in the right place at the right time and have taken more than £10,000 worth of harmful substances off our streets.

“Bunting initially denied any involvement with drug dealing, however the overwhelming evidence against him proved he was lying and ultimately gave him little choice but to plead guilty.”