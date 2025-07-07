24 Hours in Police Custody: Peterborough rapist may have further victims, detectives say

A Peterborough rapist featured on 24 Hours in Police Custody may have more victims, detectives have said.

Channel 4 have been broadcasting a special two part documentary into the case of 34-year-old Craig France, who was locked up earlier this year.

The first episode of the special was broadcast on Sunday, July 6, with the second episode on Monday, July 7.

The documentary follows DCI Helen Tebbit and her team after a young woman came forward in August last year to say she had been raped.

Craig France in police interview

The team was faced with the difficult task of trawling through more than 6,000 disturbing images and videos.

And as a result, officers delivered the devastating news to three other victims that unbeknown to them they had been filmed by France.

The programme shows how France preyed on his victims in what, for him, had become “a way of life”.

Police carrying out investigations at the home of Craig France

Some of France’s victims talk candidly about the long-lasting impact of France’s crimes, with one saying, “he took our dignity”.

Now police are appealing for anyone else who thinks they might be a victim of France to come forward.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported earlier this year that following his conviction – and the coverage of the case in the local media, including The Peterborough Telegraph – some women had come forward, with police receiving nine further calls.

DCI Helen Tebbit

But DCI Tebbit said that due to the amount of footage and the nature of France’s offending, it was possible there were further victims yet to be identified.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website”, she said.

“We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously. We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”

An officer examines Craig France's phone

“He preyed on young women who had barely entered adulthood"

The bravery of the victims was praised by DCI Tebbit.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the victims, who, despite their ordeals, supported the investigation and bravely shared their stories on 24 Hours in Police Custody.

“This programme will show that sexual predators can cleverly disguise their depraved behaviours - victims may not realise they are being groomed.

“France portrayed himself as everyone’s best friend – caring, fun, and provided what his victims thought was a safe place to party.

“But in reality, he preyed on young women who had barely entered adulthood for his own sexual gratification.”

Craig France

“A risk to society"

France, of Hammonds Drive, Fengate, Peterborough, was sentenced to 10 years and seven months years in prison in March this year. He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He had pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and exposure.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that he targeted young women at nightclubs and plied them with alcohol before taking them to his property where he had set up hidden cameras.

Sentencing, Judge Mr Justice Mark Bishop said: "The nature of those offences show you were predatory towards those women and, when they were incapacitated, you filmed them."

The judge added: “This is extraordinary behaviour to engage at the age of 33. You are a risk to society."

24 Hours in Police Custody: Nightclub Predator is due be shown at 9pm on Sunday and Monday (6 and 7 July) on Channel 4. It is also available to stream on Channel 4 following the broadcasts.