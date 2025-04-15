Police investigating nine further calls from potential victims of Peterborough 'depraved sexual predator who raped and secretly filmed women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig France has been jailed for over ten years for rape, sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and exposure.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police are investigating nine further calls from potential victims of Craig France (33), a Peterborough man who targeted young women at nightclubs and plied them with alcohol before taking them to his property where he had set up hidden cameras.

France then recorded himself carrying out sexual acts on some of his victims while they were unconscious or sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their investigations, officers trawled through more than 6,000 disturbing images and videos of several unidentified women, who were secretly filmed at his home between March 2022 and September 2023.

Craig France.

Last month, France was sentenced to 10 years and seven months years in prison, as well as handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), on the basis of the police identifying four victims.

The force believed there to be more, however, and put out an appeal asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of France to get in contact.

The appeal was launched on March 31 and since then, the force has received nine calls, which it will now investigate. These have not been identified as crimes at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing the appeal, DCI Helen Tebbit said: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”