Police investigating nine further calls from potential victims of Peterborough 'depraved sexual predator who raped and secretly filmed women
Cambridgeshire Police are investigating nine further calls from potential victims of Craig France (33), a Peterborough man who targeted young women at nightclubs and plied them with alcohol before taking them to his property where he had set up hidden cameras.
France then recorded himself carrying out sexual acts on some of his victims while they were unconscious or sleeping.
During their investigations, officers trawled through more than 6,000 disturbing images and videos of several unidentified women, who were secretly filmed at his home between March 2022 and September 2023.
Last month, France was sentenced to 10 years and seven months years in prison, as well as handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), on the basis of the police identifying four victims.
The force believed there to be more, however, and put out an appeal asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of France to get in contact.
The appeal was launched on March 31 and since then, the force has received nine calls, which it will now investigate. These have not been identified as crimes at this stage.
Issuing the appeal, DCI Helen Tebbit said: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.
“We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”