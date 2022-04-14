15-year-old boy arrested after Peterborough police find knife and Class-A drugs in Cowgate

The knife found by the police.

Police were alerted, by CCTV operators, to a group potentially carrying weapons near to the bus station in the city centre.

They found 30 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a knife.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested but has bee released while police carry out further enquiries.

Drugs found by the police.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Children are being groomed to sell class A drugs and carry weapons on our streets.

“On Tuesday afternoon, we were called by CCTV operators who spotted a group with potential weapons near to the bus station in the city centre.

“With the help of security officers in Cowgate, a 15-year-old boy was detained and searched where we found about 30 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a knife which had been discarded nearby.

“He was arrested but has been released from our custody while we carry out further enquiries.

“If you’ve got concerns about a child being involved in criminality, you can find advice on our website at https://orlo.uk/G0Jwb

“If you think you see someone with a weapon, call us as soon as it is safe for you to do so on 999.