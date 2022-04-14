15-year-old boy arrested after Peterborough police find knife and Class-A drugs in Cowgate
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police found a knife and Class-A drugs on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).
Police were alerted, by CCTV operators, to a group potentially carrying weapons near to the bus station in the city centre.
They found 30 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a knife.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested but has bee released while police carry out further enquiries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Children are being groomed to sell class A drugs and carry weapons on our streets.
“On Tuesday afternoon, we were called by CCTV operators who spotted a group with potential weapons near to the bus station in the city centre.
“With the help of security officers in Cowgate, a 15-year-old boy was detained and searched where we found about 30 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a knife which had been discarded nearby.
“He was arrested but has been released from our custody while we carry out further enquiries.
“If you’ve got concerns about a child being involved in criminality, you can find advice on our website at https://orlo.uk/G0Jwb
“If you think you see someone with a weapon, call us as soon as it is safe for you to do so on 999.
“Information about someone who carries a weapon can be passed to us online at https://orlo.uk/0Vw0h, where you can also find advice for parents and carers.”