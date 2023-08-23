Crews tackle large lorry fire in Peterborough
Fire crews responded to a large lorry fire early on Wednesday morning (August 23) in Bretton.
Firefighters were called to Milton Way in Bretton and found a lorry filled with paper that had caught alight.
Crews battled the fire for over half an hour before returning to their stations.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 7.55am on Wednesday, crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a lorry fire on Milton Way in Bretton.
“Firefighters arrived to find paper on fire in the back of a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 8.26am.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”