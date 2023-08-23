Fire crews responded to a large lorry fire early on Wednesday morning (August 23) in Bretton.

Firefighters were called to Milton Way in Bretton and found a lorry filled with paper that had caught alight.

Crews battled the fire for over half an hour before returning to their stations.

Crews respond to the lorry fire in Bretton.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 7.55am on Wednesday, crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a lorry fire on Milton Way in Bretton.

“Firefighters arrived to find paper on fire in the back of a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 8.26am.