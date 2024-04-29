Crews called to 'out of control bonfire' in Peterborough
Fire crews were forced to respond to an out of control bonfire on Sautrday morning (April 27).
Crews were called on a fire on Belle Vue, which had to begun to spread to nearby trees, fences and a shed.
No one was injured in the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11.15am on Saturday (27) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire in the open on Belle Vue in Stanground.
“Firefighters arrived to find an out of control bonfire spreading to a shed, fencing and trees. The crew used hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 1.05pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”