Fire crews were forced to respond to an out of control bonfire on Sautrday morning (April 27).

Crews were called on a fire on Belle Vue, which had to begun to spread to nearby trees, fences and a shed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews at Belle Vue in Stanground. Photos and video: Peterborough Aerial Photography UK.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11.15am on Saturday (27) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire in the open on Belle Vue in Stanground.

“Firefighters arrived to find an out of control bonfire spreading to a shed, fencing and trees. The crew used hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 1.05pm.