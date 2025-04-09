WATCH: Woman jailed after two month crime spree across Wisbech and March
A woman who committed 16 offences in Fenland over two months, including shoplifting worth more than £1000, has been jailed.
Lauren Slater, 29, went on a crime spree between 9 February and 24 March, stealing items from Peacocks, QD, Tesco Extra, Tesco Express, and Boots, in Wisbech, and Sainsbury’s and Iceland in March.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “She was stopped by officers outside Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on the evening of 8 March following a report of shoplifting, where she admitted to stealing the items and handed them over.
"However, she was not arrested as she gave false details, which came back as clear on police systems.”
Slater was arrested at a house in Chandlers Way, March, on 25 March and charged with the following offences:
• 13 counts of theft from a shop
• Obstructing a police constable
• Criminal damage of a motorhome in St Johns Road, March, on 23 March
• Non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal, after she broke into the Three Lions Pub, in High Street, March, on 23 March.
Slater, of St Faiths Lane, Norwich, Norfolk, was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £1,068.96 in compensation after admitting the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (2 April).
PC Michelle Bax, who investigated, said: “Slater’s decision to give officers false details to avoid being caught shows that she did not care about the impact of her crimes.
“Thanks to the continued reports from businesses, we were able to identify Slater through CCTV footage and arrest her before she could commit further offences.”