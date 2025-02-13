WATCH: Thief caught on Ring doorbell camera stealing from a car in Wisbech

The footage shows the man rummaging in his trousers before entering the car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who was caught on a video doorbell stealing from a car in Wisbech has been jailed.

Jason McShefferty, 47, stole a bank card from a car in North Brink, Wisbech, on 9 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson added: “However, he was not arrested until 18 December, in the early hours, when police were called to suspicious activity in Osbourne Road, in Wisbech.

A still from the camera footage.

“After a short police chase, McShefferty was arrested, and a lock knife was found on him during a search.”

McShefferty, of no fixed address, admitted theft from a motor vehicle at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court in December and was found guilty of being in possession of a bladed article at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (6 February), when he was also jailed for 42 weeks.

Detective Constable George Corney, who investigated, said: “McShefferty is an opportunistic thief, and I would like to thank the victims for reporting to us so we could identify and arrest him.”

Advice on how to best protect your vehicles can be found on the force’s dedicated crime prevention webpages.