WATCH as police find large knife hidden in plants outside Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

A man who hid a knife in a large plant pot outside Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough has been jailed.

Joshua Johnston (26) was spotted by CCTV operators carrying a knife near the shopping centre at about 10am on 18 August.

Officers attended and found Johnston outside Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in Bridge Street, where he was searched.

No knife was found, but he told them where he had hidden it.

Officers took Johnston to the shopping centre entrance near Paten Bridge, where they found the knife buried in the plant pot.

He admitted possession of a knife in a public place.

At a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 28, Johnston, of no known address, was jailed for a year and 18 weeks, including the activation of a suspended sentence.

PC Kris Mueller said: “This custodial sentence shows how seriously the courts take knife crime.

“There is absolutely no place for knives on our streets.

"This conviction sends a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime, and we will continue to pursue those who carry weapons and put others at risk.”