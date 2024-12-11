'Tough' court order handed to prolific Peterborough thief

He has been convicted of 23 offences this year alone

A prolific thief who targeted retail premises and vehicles across Peterborough has been made the subject of a ‘tough court order’ – Cambs police say.

Dane O’Callaghan, 36, was arrested in Welland Close, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 3 December, after he was caught on a video doorbell trying car door handles.

A force spokesperson explained: “O’ Callaghan, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (5 December), where he was fined £40 after admitting interfering with a motor vehicle.

“He was also made subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), stating that he must:

• Not enter Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough

• Not enter any retail premise located in Brassey Close, Millfield, Peterborough

• Not enter any Co-op in Peterborough

• Not enter Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

• Not enter any One Stop in Peterborough

• Not touch or enter any unattended vehicle without the express permission of the owner.”

PC Rob Reay said: “O’Callaghan was previously made subject of a CBO in December last year, but his continued offending led to us applying for further conditions. Since the beginning of this year, O’Callaghan has been convicted of 23 offences - with 14 of these being theft related and three in relation to a vehicle.

“CBOs give us greater powers. If he is found in breach of the conditions, we can arrest him and put him before the courts.”

Anyone with information about O’Callaghan breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.