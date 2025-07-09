Thief who stole doughnuts, meat and coffee pods from Peterborough shops is jailed

A sweet-toothed thief who stole items including doughnuts, chocolate, and coffee pods in Peterborough has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mullan, 41, went to Greggs, in Bridge Street, on 11 April and stole a four-pack of doughnuts worth £5.

Four days later, police said he was captured on CCTV stealing a pair of Rayban sunglasses worth £150 from a Mercedes car in Wentworth Street car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “On 21 May he was caught on CCTV stealing a gym bag from a car parked in Harris Street.

Crime news

“A week later Mullan went to a branch of Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, where he stole chocolate bars worth £77. He returned on 2 June, this time stealing laundry detergent worth £81.

“On 20 June he stole coffee pods worth £244.80 from the Esso garage, in Welland Road.

“Mullan’s continued his spree by stealing seven steaks worth £39.13 from Aldi, in Maskew Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, on 3 July he returned to the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, where he stole more laundry detergent worth £37.35.

“Mullen, of no known address, was identified and arrested the following day.”

On Saturday (5 July) at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, he admitted six counts of theft from a shop and two of theft from a motor vehicle and was jailed for 12 weeks.

PC Sam Malton commented: “Mullan clearly thought nothing of the impact his actions would have as he repeatedly stole from others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Retail crime can have a substantial financial impact on businesses and cause significant distress for staff.

“The two vehicles Mullan targeted were unlocked. Please ensure you always lock your vehicle and never leave valuable items on show.”