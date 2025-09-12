Thief is jailed after a three-day stealing spree in Peterborough

A woman who went on a three-day stealing spree in Peterborough has been jailed.

Lorraine Williams (53) began by taking eight joints of meat from Marks and Spencer in the Brotherhoods Retail Park on August 25.

Staff at the shop tried to stop her leaving, but Williams escaped.

The following day she went to the Co-op, at the Loxley Centre, in Werrington.

There she selected various items, including coffee, cheese and fizzy drinks, before leaving the shop without paying.

Finally, on August 27, she went to a branch of Tesco, in Chadburn, Paston, where she stole laundry products worth more than £200.

Williams, of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough, was arrested by officers from the Spree Offender Team on September 5 having been identified from CCTV footage.

At a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 8 she was jailed for six months, having admitted three counts of theft from a shop.

PC Abigail Hinks said: “Williams persistently, and brazenly, stole from these shops with no regard for others.

“I’m pleased she was identified and apprehended so she could face justice for her actions.

“We appreciate the frustration felt by businesses concerning shoplifting. We’re working hard to tackle the issue and identify offenders.”