Police release image of man officers wish to speak to in relation to a Peterborough house burglary

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 15:17 BST
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

A house in Whalley Street, Eastfield, was broken into overnight on August 12 and a wallet and electric scooter were taken. Police say that anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/60912/25.

Those people who do not have access to the internet are urged to call 101.

