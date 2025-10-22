"Nuisance" man is jailed after breaching court order banning him from Peterborough city centre
Stephen Unwin, 51, was seen on CCTV cycling around the city centre while drinking alcohol on 9 August.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “It breached the criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed on him in March for five years.
“Unwin breached the order again on 2 September, when CCTV operators saw him loitering outside St Johns Church, in Cathedral Square, while drinking alcohol.”
Unwin, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, Peterborough, was jailed for four months after admitting the breaches at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (17 October).
PC Jay Cullimore, from Peterborough’s city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), said: “Unwin was made subject of this order as he had been causing a nuisance by repeatedly breaching a public spaces protection order (PSPO), which targets anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
“Anti-social behaviour is an issue the team is constantly tackling, and orders such as these allow us to target the most prolific offenders by arresting with every breach.”
Unwin’s CBO bans him from:
• Consuming alcohol or be in possession of an open cannister containing alcohol in a public place other than a licensed premises within Peterborough city centre (as defined by a specified boundary area).
• Being found drunk in a public place within the boundary of the specified area.
• Entering and loitering in the specified area, except for attending work, medical appointments, support services, or court.