“Narcissist” from Huntingdon threatened to harm former partner and stab her dad

The judge called him a “narcissist” and said the case was the “worst the court had seen” for breach of a restraining order

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who repeatedly breached a restraining order by making threats to harm his former partner and her family has been jailed.

Fezhan Bahadur, 25, was handed an indefinite restraining order in January 2022 preventing him from contacting the victim by any means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “However, he began bombarding the victim with messages across multiple social media platforms from false accounts in December 2023, threatening to harm her, damage her property, stab her dad and assault her mum and sister.

Fezhan Bahadur

“Bahadur also made threats to the victim’s family direct, threatening violence and sending people to their home in Huntingdonshire to cause damage.

“Since April last year, at least three people attended the home, making threats and damaging the house and cars by throwing bricks at them.

“Bahadur was traced through phone numbers and social media accounts before being arrested at Stansted Airport on 22 August having arrived back in Britain on a flight from Dubai.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (18 February), at Cambridge Crown Court, Bahadur, of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years and eight months having pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order.

He was also handed another indefinite restraining order against the victim and her family.

Sentencing Bahadur, Judge Hurst described him as a “narcissist” and said the case was the worst the court had seen for breach of a restraining order.

DC Naomi Jackson said: “This has been a harrowing and terrifying ordeal for the victim and her family whereby Bahadur went to extraordinary lengths to destroy her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has not been in anyway easy for the victim and I have constantly been in awe at her strength and resilience throughout this case. The victim’s bravery is the reason Bahadur is now behind bars.

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone; you are not alone, and we are here to listen.”

For more on stalking and harassment, what the signs are and how to report it, please visit the dedicated pages on the force website.