Man who stole candles from a Peterborough store is jailed

A man who ran off with candles worth more than £250 as part of a stealing spree in Peterborough has been jailed.

Adam Righelato (32) went to Next, in the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, on July 5 where he took eight large pillar candles and four powered by LED before making a swift exit from the shop.

The theft was one of six offences between June 29 and July 19 where he stole items including power tools and alcohol from various outlets across the city.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 23, Righelato, of no known address, was jailed for 36 weeks after admitting six counts of theft from a shop.

Afterwards, PC Rebecca Risebrow said: “Righelato is a persistent offender who clearly was going to continue stealing until he was apprehended.

“I’m pleased he has now appeared before the courts to answer for his crimes.

“We continue to work closely with retailers and partners in the city as we work together to combat retail crime.”