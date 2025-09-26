Drug dealing trio jailed after police carry out dawn raids on Peterborough homes

Three drug dealers running the ‘money’ line have been jailed as part of a police operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carried out dawn raids on 8 February last year in Peterborough and Leicester and arrested three men as part of Operation Hypernova - a force-wide crackdown on county lines drug dealing and human trafficking.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Cocaine, heroin, scales, £1,060 in cash and a mobile phone linked to the ‘money’ drugs line were found at the home address of Francisco Ramos in Exeter Road, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Muhammed Akhtar was arrested at his home in Birchtree Avenue, Dogsthorpe, where a mobile phone and a Peugeot were seized.

From left, to right: Muhammed Akhtar, Francisco Ramos, Gheratullah Dost.

“Gheratullah Dost was arrested in Hillsborough Road, Glen Parva, Leicester, were a mobile phone was recovered along with the key to the Peugeot vehicle.

“Investigations revealed messages linking all three men to the ‘money’ line.”

At Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday (23 September), Dost, 22, was sentenced to four years and one month, Ramos, 23, was sentenced to three years and seven months and Akhtar, 23, was sentenced to three years and six months. They all previously pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Jacob Tustin-Reeves, who investigated, said: “This result sends a clear message: if you choose to exploit vulnerable people and flood our communities with harmful drugs, we will find you, we will dismantle your network and you will face justice.”

Operation Hypernova 2 took place in February 2024 and saw 51 county lines dismantled and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.