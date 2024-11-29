A police officer correctly identified the driver despite him trying to use someone else’s name

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drink driver who gave a false name to traffic officers has been banned from driving for more than three years.

Manase Motaung, 41, was arrested on 21 April after the black Peugeot 308 he was driving was stopped in Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He tried to give them the name of the car’s insured driver but was recognised by one of the officers who knew his licence had been revoked.

Crime news

“In custody he gave an alcohol reading of 54 – the legal limit being 35.”

Motaung, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and drink driving and was banned from driving for 40 months and told to pay a £576 fine at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20 November).

Sergeant Ian Leeson said: “Motaung tried to avoid being caught out by initially giving a false name, but thankfully officers were able to correctly identify him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Driving while under the influence has the potential to seriously harm the driver as well as other road users.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence.