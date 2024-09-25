Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He made threats to kills before arming himself with a knife

A man has been jailed after a judge described his behaviour as “entrenched” following his abuse of two women.

His Honour Judge Grey said Ryan Tyrrell’s violent actions against women, particularly when he was drunk, could not be remedied until he recognised their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the first incident happened at a property in Chatteris at about 9.20pm on Christmas Eve when Tyrrell, 37, argued with a woman.

Ryan Tyrrell

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “The victim was standing at the top of a flight of stairs when she tried to phone a relative. Tyrrell attempted to snatch the phone out of her hand and she became fearful he would push her down the stairs.

“She managed to get to the ground floor, but Tyrrell pursued her brandishing a pole from a wardrobe.

“He hurled insults at her, before picking up a knife and stabbing the kitchen walls repeatedly, as well as causing damage to cupboards and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, on February 2, police received a report that Tyrrell was trying to break into a property in Huntingdon and a woman was screaming.

“Tyrrell made his way to the back of the property and smashed a window with a large tree branch. Once inside, he attacked the second victim, by pulling her hair and hitting her to the face.

“He then threatened to kill the woman, before going to the kitchen and arming himself with a knife.

“Police officers arrived and Tyrrell was arrested.”

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kills, two counts of criminal damage and common assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (September 18) at Cambridge Crown Court, Tyrrell, of Tindell Close, Wisbech, was jailed for seven years.

Sentencing, Judge Grey said: “Domestic violence is an entrenched behaviour in you, particularly when you are intoxicated. Until you consider the impact on others of what you do rather than your perceived injustices, it is not possible for the authorities to work with you.”

DC Steve Surtees said: “Tyrrell’s persistently abusive behaviour was disgusting, and I’m pleased he’s now faced justice for his crimes.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our main priorities as we strive to support victims and bring perpetrators before the courts.”