The victim needed hospital treatment

A convicted murderer who attacked a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor near March has been sentenced.

Christopher Walters, 35, launched an “unprovoked attack” on January 16 last year – punching the prison officer to the face twice, and knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and was discharged the same day.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “In 2013 Walters was convicted of murdering a man in London in May the previous year.

“Walters, previously of Neasden in London, initially denied assault causing actual bodily harm [to the prison officer] but pleaded guilty during a trial at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (24 September).

“At the same hearing he was sentenced to 13 months in prison to be served concurrently to his existing sentence.”

DC Emma Purser added: “This was a completely unprovoked attack that left a man needing hospital treatment.

“Although the sentence is concurrent, it will be taken into account when Walters becomes eligible for parole.

“Prison officers do a difficult job in challenging circumstances. Attacks like this are completely unacceptable.”