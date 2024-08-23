CCTV spotted drink driver leaving pub and getting behind the wheel
Jamie Toms, 27, was arrested in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, at about 4am on August 2 after being spotted on CCTV leaving a pub and getting in the driver’s seat of a car.
A Cambs police spokesperson said: “CCTV operators notified police who stopped Toms in Cattle Market Road where he admitted having been in a pub and having “a couple of drinks”.
“He was breathalysed and found to be almost twice the legal limit.”
Toms, of King Edward Road, Chatteris, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 21) where he admitted drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £415.
PC Nightingale, who investigated, said: “Drink driving just isn’t worth the risk – not only can it have devastating consequences, but the penalties can seriously impact people’s lives.
“If you know someone who drives while under the influence of alcohol, please report it to us.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.