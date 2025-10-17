An attacker who punched and kicked his victim unconscious and left him with three bite marks to his chest after an argument in a Peterborough pub has been jailed for more than seven years.

A court heard that Gavin Bainbridge’s victim had to be taken to hospital where he received treatment for two broken ribs, a split lip, black eye, cuts to his face and three bite marks to his chest.

The attack occurred when Bainbridge (47) became involved in an argument with the victim and a friend at a pub in Broadway during a summer evening.

The victim, a man in his 60s, pushed Bainbridge to remove himself and his friend from the situation so they could leave the pub.

Gavin Bainbridge

But Bainbridge followed them before punching the victim multiple times to the face and biting him to his chest.

As the victim tried to walk away, Bainbridge followed and repeatedly punched him before throwing him to the ground.

He continued punching and kicking the victim as he lay on the ground despite a plea from the friend for him to stop.

But as the friend persisted with his appeals for the attack to end, Bainbridge punched him and swore at him, before returning once again to attack the victim on the ground, kicking him until he lost consciousness.

Members of the public intervened, police arrived and Bainbridge was arrested.

Bainbridge, of Mortlock Avenue, Cambridge, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating and common assault of an emergency worker, after he spat at and kicked an officer in custody.

The attack happened at about 8pm on July 14.

At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Bainbridge was jailed for seven years and three months, with an additional four years to serve on licence on release.

Afterwards, DC Hannah Worthington said: “This was a vicious and sustained attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

"It could easily have been even worse, such was the level of violence used.

“As well as the immediate physical injuries, the victim reported struggling with his mobility after the attack.

"It also had a significant psychological impact on his life.

“I’m pleased Bainbridge was apprehended at the scene and has now received a substantial custodial sentence.”