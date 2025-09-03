Attacker hid in rubbish bin in a bid to escape from police during chase in Peterborough

A Peterborough man who attacked a former friend before driving off at high speed was later found hiding in a bin from police.

Yanick Samedo (26) of All Saints Road, Peterborough, attacked the man with a two-foot-long baton after a fight broke out in Broadway, Peterborough, at 4am on April 27.

Samedo escaped, along with two others, in a black Peugeot 208, which was tracked by CCTV cameras and then seen by police travelling at more than 80mph in a 40mph zone.

Having initially failed to stop, the car pulled over in South Street, Stanground.

Officers searched the area and found Samedo in a bin.

He had been driving whilst disqualified and was over the legal drink drive limit with a breath test reading of 40, when the legal limit is 35.

The victim of the assault was treated in hospital for shoulder injuries and an open fracture to his wrist which required surgery.

At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Samedo admitted GBH, possession of an offensive weapon in public, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance and drink driving.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for one year and 11 months (12 months for this offence, plus 11 months unexpired from a previous sentence).

An Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement was also issued imposing the maximum alcohol ban of 120 days. The electronic ankle tag detects alcohol and is aimed at reducing reoffending by addressing underlying issues.

Afterwards, PC Sam Malton said: “The weapon Samedo used was a metal gas strut adapted with the intention of causing injury.

“He drove off after the attack with no regard for other road users, driving dangerously at high speed through built-up areas, over mini roundabouts, and ignoring all road signs.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured, and I hope in the cool light of day Samedo will reflect on his actions.”