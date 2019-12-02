Could this be Peterborough’s next restaurant offering - doner kebabs?

A vacant shop unit on Peterborough city centre’s Bridge Street has been earmarked for conversion to a German Doner Kebab restaurant.

Peterborough city council’s planners are currently considering plans for new signage and extraction system at the empty unit opposite the town hall.

The changes would see the opening on a German Doner Kebab restaurant, across two floors, a brand which launched in Berlin in 1989.

According to the GDK website, it has created a healthy and nutritionally balanced approach to traditional kebabs, which are made from quality ingredients that are exclusive to its restaurants.

The great taste, it says, comes from the “secret sauces that set our products apart, from our competitors.”

It adds: “ We use lean succulent beef and pure chicken fillets. These meats are imported directly from Germany to maintain quality and consistency. We only use fresh, locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily along with our special Doner Kebab bread.

“These make the Doner Kebab a truly unique taste experience for our customers.”