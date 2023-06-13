Coronary care celebrates being at the heart of healthcare at Peterborough City Hospital for 30 years

Celebrating 30 years of the Coronary Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital – the current team, including long service members Janet Graham, Rachel Lane and Karen Wilkinson.

The eight-bed unit opened its doors at the former Peterborough District Hospital in July 1993 – which meant that for the first time, patients received care in a dedicated area, instead of a general ward.

Fast forward 30 years and numerous patients are treated and cared for in the current 12-bed unit each year, by a team of dedicated, trained specialist cardiac nurses and cardiology consultants.

The 2023 anniversary coincides with the 75th birthday of the NHS – making the occasion all the more poignant.

Lead Nurse Catherine Laventure, who joined North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in 2009 said: “This is a significant milestone for the coronary care unit – which has really shaped and transformed the cardiology services offered to patients locally over the past three decades.”

“The unit cares for those patients presenting to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust with an acute cardiac condition who require close monitoring and expert care to ensure that they receive evidence-based management in line with best practice.

“Having a dedicated coronary care unit allows trained specialist nurses to identify and manage any complications a patient may develop – ensuring that the patient’s care is streamlined and escalated appropriately.”

Catherine added: “Since moving to the new Peterborough City Hospital in 2011, our services have expanded to allow patients requiring permanent pacemakers, Cardiac CT and several other procedures to have these locally at Peterborough instead of having to travel to The Royal Papworth hospitals in Cambridge.

CCU long service members Janet Graham, Rachel Lane and Karen Wilkinson.

“Our nursing team has expanded in both numbers and skill set to reflect these developments, and the team continues to develop and evolve the services that they provide.”

This includes some of the original team from the 1993 opening, including acute coronary syndrome sister (former team leader), Karen Wilkinson - who joined the Trust in 1991 in her first staff nurse role.

Karen said: “All the medical wards had cardiac patients on them as the “on take” days rotated to share the workload. During my first five months, I realised I loved looking after cardiac patients!

Along with a small group of colleagues, Karen was instrumental in the development of Peterborough City Hospital’s Cardiac Triage Nurse role in 2003 – which offers support to coronary patients outside of the unit.

Karen, who retires in July added: “Although much has changed from my early memories of the “good old days”, what has not changed is the close teamwork that exists between all the staff on the cardiac unit.”

Staff nurse Rachel Lane took up her post on the unit in 1993, having qualified two years earlier. She recalls: “Patients were in hospital for a much longer time in those days.

“Each day we would close the curtains and patients would have a two-hour sleep period after lunch to encourage them to rest! Visiting was also very strict and patients were always encouraged to do as little as possible for themselves.”

Janet Graham, acute coronary syndrome sister, joined the unit as it first opened. She said: “It felt very much like the start of a new era. Previously patients had been looked after on an acute medical ward, and now we were to offer them bespoke care in a specially commissioned unit.

“There will be many changes and challenges ahead within the NHS, but one thing I know is that providing we continue to work as the team we are, there may be a few more bumps ahead but cardiology is in safe hands for the future.”

Significant investment has taken place in the coronary care unit during the past 30 years; alongside huge strides in delivering heart disease prevention, offering screening and supporting the work of a number of charities including British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Several members of the team will be retiring this summer, although some are returning to carry out bank duties.

