Clean up begins ahead of planned November opening of Peterborough village pub

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:27 BST
The Bull Inn has been closed since February.

Work has begun at The Bull Inn in Newborough ahead of a planned opening in November.

The pub, which is located on Guntons Road, has been closed since February but is set to open again on November 4.

New publicans have been found and work has begun on getting the inside of the pub up to scratch to host customers within the next two weeks.

The inside of The Bull Inn in Newborough.The inside of The Bull Inn in Newborough.
The inside of The Bull Inn in Newborough.

An update was posted onto the pub’s new Facebook page stating: “Hello Newborough!

“We are a family team that has grown up and worked in pubs and we are proudly taking on The Bull.

“We will be offering a new selection of beers, gins, cocktails and a delicious modern menu.

"We are aiming for an opening date of November 4, but we have a huge clean up mission to do first!

"We will be posting updates of our progress as we dig in and transform this beautiful pub, putting it firmly back on the map.”

