Classic Ibiza thrills largest-ever crowd at Burghley House

Classic Ibiza continued its eight-night summer tour at Burghley House on Saturday 29 July.

Over 9,000 people of all ages attended the family-friendly show - Classic Ibiza’s largest-ever Burghley House audience.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “What a way to mark our return to the absolutely stunning grounds of Burghley House.

“Our musicians and crew were immense, but the biggest shout-out goes to our incredible Lincolnshire audience.

“They are the ones that bring the unique Classic Ibiza vibe and make the show so special. We’re already thinking about how to take Classic Ibiza to new heights next year, so stay tuned.”

The concert began at 5.30 pm with a new Chill-Out DJ Set, as the crowd settled into the laidback vibe over their picnics.

Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis then took control of the decks for his Latin House Set, which for the first time included a live jamming session with members of USO.

Next up, USO and Miss Mavrik took centre stage for the Sundowner Set before Miss Mavrik’s Deep House DJ Set, a mix of classic and fresh Ibiza floor-fillers.

They were then reunited on stage for the Dance Set, packed with these house anthems, accompanied by a spectacular laser show.

USO and Miss Mavrik returned for an encore of three Classic Ibiza favourites: Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize (The Chemical Bothers). When the show came to a close at 11pm, USO had performed 15 completely new orchestrations in a set of over 40 house classics.

