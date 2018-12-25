Christmas Message: North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara

“As another year draws to an end, it is time to look back on a busy year in Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire.

We have had the 70th birthday celebration of our wonderful NHS, two Royal weddings, the success of England in the World Cup, as well as many exciting local community initiatives. I was delighted to officially open the new Peterborough City Council offices at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays, bringing a new chapter to our city council in an exciting modern place to work.

I would like to express my gratitude to those who throughout the year work to keep our vital services operating within our communities. This of course includes members of our Armed Forces and emergency services as they dedicate their lives to keeping our communities and country safe.

Brexit has been the main issue in Parliament. I fully respect the referendum result in the biggest exercise of democracy in our country’s history. Parliament must now deliver and secure the very best deal possible as we leave the EU.

This is a complex matter concerning the future of our nation and I very much hope that in the New Year we will be able to find a way forward.

Whilst Christmas is a time to be spent with all those who are dear to us, we must not forget those less fortunate and take a little time to reach out to people who are in need.

Being the MP for North West Cambridgeshire remains a great honour and in the forthcoming year I will continue to work to the best of my ability for all my constituents.

My best wishes for a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.”