Firefighters have sent a warning out to residents after a Peterborough kitchen was badly damaged after an unattended pan of oil caught fire.

Crews were called to the blaze last week – with firefighters describing the resident as ‘extremely lucky’ they had managed to get out of their home unharmed as the flames took hold.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have not revealed where in the city the fire happened, but have warned residents about the dangers of leaving pans on the hob unattended.

The pan filled with oil, and the damage caused in the blaze

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The resident was extremely lucky that they found the fire in the very early stages, as by the time crews arrived, just minutes later, smoke was already coming from the property.

“Firefighters dealt with the fire quickly to minimise damage and reduce the smoke in the property.

“The cause of this fire was unfortunately not uncommon. It started in the kitchen after a pan of hot oil intended for deep frying had been left un-attended. Due to excessive heat build-up the oil self-ignited and the flames caught hold of the kitchen units above.

“It serves as a reminder that when cooking - do not let yourself get distracted. Even a small amount of oil can catch fire and get out of control.

“Smoke alarms are an essential life saving device that should be fitted in all homes.”