Children of Sawtry attend Mini First Aid class - and can now help others who are choking

On Sunday the 20 August, local children of Sawtry, were given the opportunity to learn some very important, life saving skills.

A class arranged by Bear and Cub baby massage and Yoga and provided by Mini First Aid Peterborough and Boston, was held at The Sawtry WI Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children between the ages of 3 and 7 years were able to learn about bleeds and head bumps, and how to help someone who is choking.

Mini First Aid Superstars

They practiced rolling people who aren't waking up onto their side and making a 999 emergency call for help.

Some children have already put their new skills to practice.

The day after, one little boy helped his daddy when he cut his head and a little girl cleaned up her sister's grazed knee and applied a plaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to these little first aid superstars!Another class will be held in the next couple of months.