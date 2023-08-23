News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Children of Sawtry attend Mini First Aid class - and can now help others who are choking

On Sunday the 20th of August, local children of Sawtry, Peterborough were given the opportunity to learn some very important, life saving skills.
By Christina SutemireContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 07:57 BST

On Sunday the 20 August, local children of Sawtry, were given the opportunity to learn some very important, life saving skills.

A class arranged by Bear and Cub baby massage and Yoga and provided by Mini First Aid Peterborough and Boston, was held at The Sawtry WI Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children between the ages of 3 and 7 years were able to learn about bleeds and head bumps, and how to help someone who is choking.

Mini First Aid SuperstarsMini First Aid Superstars
Mini First Aid Superstars
Most Popular

They practiced rolling people who aren't waking up onto their side and making a 999 emergency call for help.

Some children have already put their new skills to practice.

The day after, one little boy helped his daddy when he cut his head and a little girl cleaned up her sister's grazed knee and applied a plaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Well done to these little first aid superstars!Another class will be held in the next couple of months.

Please contact info@bearandcubbabymassageandyoga or [email protected]

Mini First Aid offer qualification classes, online courses, private classes, short baby and child first aid classes for parents and carers and also classes for children within schools.www.peterborough.minifirstaid.co.uk