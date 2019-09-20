Cheers! Peterborough micro pub raises £400 for pre-school

Charitable drinkers at a popular Peterborough micro pub have helped make pre-school more fun for local youngsters.

A collection pot on the bar at the Wonky Donkey in Fletton High Street has filled up nicely in recent months. So much so that last week brothers David and Andrew Williams, who opened the hostelry earlier this year, presented a cheque for £400 to St John’s Pre-School Nursery.

David said it was the perfect choice as the brothers’ children had all attended over the years. And he was pleased to hear the money would be spent on play equipment at the nearby setting in Chapel Street, Stanground.

“When we first opened we said that we wanted to be part of the community, to raise money for charity and other worthy local causes.

“We always have collection tins on the bar from Cancer Research and SERV, the blood runners charity, but the third collection is for whatever cause we choose.

“So on Wednesdays we have a cheese night, when people make a donation, and on Thursday we have a quiz with the £1 entry fee going into the pot.

“So this is money that has built up over the last three or four months.

“We chose the pre-school because we all seem to have had children who have gone there over the years, it is one of those places that does a lot of good and maybe doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.”

David said the Wednesday and Thursday collections would continue until they reached £400, when another local cause would benefit.

Emma Statham, manager at the pre-school, said: “We were dumbfounded when we found out, absolutely over the moon. We are in the process of developing our outdoor area and have installed a wooden teepee, so the money has gone towards that. It was a very generous donation and it has been used very wisely.”

David and Andrew Williams from The Wonky Donkey are pictured presenting the cheque to Jill Seymour, Karen Brooke, Emma Statham and Joanne Sharpe