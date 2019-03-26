Charity which supports people with brain injuries to close Peterborough hub due to funding

A charity which supports people with brain injuries is to close a hub in Peterborough.

Headway Cambridgeshire provides specialist services to people with a brain injury and other neurological conditions, and their families and carers.

But it announced on its website last week that it was forced to close its social rehabilitation hub at Thorpe Hall in Longthorpe due to funding pressures.

The statement read: “We are very sad to be closing the doors on our social rehabilitation Hubs at Thorpe Hall in Peterborough and Clay Farm in Trumpington next week.

“Like many similar organisations we have had to respond and make changes in light of the current funding environment and the impact of local government spending cuts.

“But it’s not all doom and gloom. We are pleased that we will be able to welcome clients from the Trumpington Hub to our bub based at Chesterton Methodist Church on Thursday and Friday where there will be great sessions on offer.

“Our friends at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall are offering alternative day service provision for some of our Peterborough clients and we look forward to welcoming some new faces to our Peterborough workshop, where they will gain new skills working with the team on carpentry and furniture refurbishment projects.

“Headway Cambridgeshire friends will continue to meet at our social and support groups in Peterborough, Wisbech and Cambridge and at our gardening groups in Cambridge and Peterborough. New members are always welcome to these click here to find out more.

“Community brain injury co-ordinators John Peck (Cambridge) and Sharon Calver (Peterborough) will remain on hand to give information, advice and support to people with a brain injury and their families and friends across the county.

“Many of our clients choose to access support in their own homes and communities and we have rehabilitation workers across the county who are available to support people to achieve their goals. We are pleased that we are now also able to offer gym instruction from qualified staff in community gyms as part of this service.

“Our team headquarters remain at Manor Farm in Harston where we are busy making plans for our 30th birthday celebrations this year.

“We want to thank everyone for their support during these changes and look forward to working and celebrating with you over the coming months. We need everyone’s support now more than ever, so watch this space for exciting ways to help out, have fun and raise valuable funds so that we can continue to deliver quality services to those that need us.”