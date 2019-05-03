CBeebies’ JB Gill at Kids Country Food and Farming Day in Peterborough

Hundreds of Peterborough schoolchildren will have the opportunity to meet JB Gill, star of CBeebies’ farming show, Down on the Farm, at The East of England Agricultural Society’s Food and Farming Day next month.

The former JLS popstar will attend the popular education day, on June 28, to judge the annual Design Your Own Farm competition.

JB Gill, who has also starred in two series of the hit TV show, Springtime On The Farm, alongside Adam Henson, said: “Farming is essential to our community and I am passionate about seeing the journey of food production reach our youngest members of our community. I’m extremely pleased to be involved in this year’s Food and Farming Day and I can’t wait to see the creativity of those entering the Design Your Own Farm competition.”

Food and Farming Day, which connects children and families with food, farming and the countryside, is this year set to be attended by over 4,000 key stage 1 and 2 children from 50 primary schools across the region and beyond.

The annual event held at the East of England Arena in Peterborough will feature shows, demonstrations, and hands-on activities across 100 exhibitor stands. Children and their educators will be able to visit 15 learning zones, including ‘field to fork’, countryside skills, World War Two, farm machinery, global marketplace, and a new for 2019 Tech Hub.

Sandra Lauridsen, Education Manager for Kids Country, The East of England Agricultural Society’s education arm, said: “Now in its seventh year, the Kids Country initiative has become an inspiring annual day out for teachers and educators looking for innovative ways to stimulate and inform their students - with spaces still available, we hope that even more children will be able to benefit from this unique event.

“We are thrilled that JB Gill is able to join us this year – most of the children will know him well from his TV shows and the work that he is doing to bring an understanding of farming and the countryside to children from all walks of life fits in perfectly with our vision.”