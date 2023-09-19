Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in Peterborough which has seen a car overturn.

The collision happened just after 9am in Newark Avenue.

Paramedics are working at the scene, but there is no information on what injuries have been suffered.

Emergency services are at the scene

