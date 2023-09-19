News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Car overturns on Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Paramedics working at the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in Peterborough which has seen a car overturn.

The collision happened just after 9am in Newark Avenue.

Paramedics are working at the scene, but there is no information on what injuries have been suffered.

Emergency services are at the sceneEmergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.09am today with reports of a collision, in which a car had overturned on its roof, on Newark Avenue, Peterborough. Officers are currently at the scene together with paramedics."

Related topics:PeterboroughParamedicsCambridgeshire Police