Car overturns on Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Paramedics working at the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in Peterborough which has seen a car overturn.
The collision happened just after 9am in Newark Avenue.
Paramedics are working at the scene, but there is no information on what injuries have been suffered.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.09am today with reports of a collision, in which a car had overturned on its roof, on Newark Avenue, Peterborough. Officers are currently at the scene together with paramedics."