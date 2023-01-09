Car hits tree following two car collision near Peterborough City Hospital

A car hit a tree after being involved in a two car collision near Peterborough City Hospital at the weekend.

The collision happened at about 10.30am on Saturday, when two cars collided on Bretton Gate. One of the vehicles involved left the road as a result of the incident and hit a tree.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said no-one was seriously hurt in the incident, and no arrests were made

