Can ewe believe it? Pregnant sheep rescued near Coates after getting stuck in water

Ewe wool not believe it, but a pregnant sheep had to be rescued after getting stuck in water.

The animal was separated from its farmer and managed to get itself stuck in flood water by the A605, near Coates, on Sunday morning.

The rescued sheep. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

At 10.05am, one Cambridgeshire and Fire Service crew from Whittlesey, the north roaming crew and the rescue vehicle from Dogsthorpe were called to rescue the sheep.

The pregnant sheep was shepherded onto their water equipment which then left the scene.

The sheep was later reunited with its farmer.